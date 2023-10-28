Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Ripped 64.33% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.55 trading at -$6.52 or -38.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $393.73M. That closing price of BWMX’s stock is at a discount of -74.79% from its 52-week high price of $18.44 and is indicating a premium of 40.66% from its 52-week low price of $6.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 40420.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -38.20%, in the last five days BWMX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/25/23 when the stock touched $10.55 price level, adding 38.98% to its value on the day. Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V’s shares saw a change of 64.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -32.24% in past 5-day. Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ:BWMX) showed a performance of -34.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 2.7 days to cover the short interests.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.96% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 3,200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 35.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.2 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $194.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $162.85 million and $179.38 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.50% while estimating it to be 8.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.77% during past 5 years.

BWMX Dividends

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.12% institutions for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V that are currently holding shares of the company. MMBG Investment Advisors Co. is the top institutional holder at BWMX for having 4.21 million shares of worth $44.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 69273.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.73 million.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 59231.0 shares of worth $0.62 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23570.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.