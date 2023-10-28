BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK): -122.33% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.01 or -0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $184.25M. That closing price of BARK’s stock is at a discount of -122.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.29 and is indicating a premium of 3.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 670.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days BARK remained trading in the N/A while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. BARK Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) showed a performance of -11.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.92 million shares which calculate 16.79 days to cover the short interests.