Ballys Corporation (NYSE:BALY) Down -34.52% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Ballys Corporation (NYSE:BALY) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.65 trading at $0.01 or 0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $394.70M. That closing price of BALY’s stock is at a discount of -196.76% from its 52-week high price of $25.67 and is indicating a premium of 9.83% from its 52-week low price of $7.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 385.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ballys Corporation (BALY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.