Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Is Down -28.30 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.19 trading at -$0.12 or -0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $758.88M. That closing price of ARVN’s stock is at a discount of -308.46% from its 52-week high price of $57.96 and is indicating a premium of 1.76% from its 52-week low price of $13.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 404.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arvinas Inc (ARVN), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.53. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.