Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Is Down -28.30 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.19 trading at -$0.12 or -0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $758.88M. That closing price of ARVN’s stock is at a discount of -308.46% from its 52-week high price of $57.96 and is indicating a premium of 1.76% from its 52-week low price of $13.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 404.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Arvinas Inc (ARVN), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.53. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.
Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.84%, in the last five days ARVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $14.19 price level, adding 11.2% to its value on the day. Arvinas Inc’s shares saw a change of -58.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.32% in past 5-day. Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) showed a performance of -28.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.51 million shares which calculate 6.04 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -569.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -69.13% for stock’s current value.
Arvinas Inc (ARVN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Arvinas Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.94% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.94% during past 5 years.
ARVN Dividends
Arvinas Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.