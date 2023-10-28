Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Surges 1.23% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.02 or 4.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.87M. That closing price of ARQQ’s stock is at a discount of -2440.48% from its 52-week high price of $10.67 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.52%, in the last five days ARQQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 9.68% to its value on the day. Arqit Quantum Inc’s shares saw a change of -88.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.23% in past 5-day. Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) showed a performance of -18.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 1.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -852.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -852.38% for stock’s current value.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arqit Quantum Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -62.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -83.02% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.05 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 12 and December 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.08% institutions for Arqit Quantum Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl is the top institutional holder at ARQQ for having 9.93 million shares of worth $12.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 1.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.09 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.58 million shares of worth $1.91 million or 1.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.