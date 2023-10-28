Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Has Made The -0.63% Recovery, Could Gain Another -162.89% Ahead

In last trading session, Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at -$0.03 or -1.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $804.99M. That closing price of ANGI’s stock is at a discount of -162.89% from its 52-week high price of $4.18 and is indicating a discount of -0.63% from its 52-week low price of $1.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 630.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Angi Inc (ANGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.73. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.85%, in the last five days ANGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 10.67% to its value on the day. Angi Inc’s shares saw a change of -32.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.56% in past 5-day. Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) showed a performance of -17.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.13 million shares which calculate 11.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -403.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88.68% for stock’s current value.

Angi Inc (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Angi Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -21.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $376.39 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $345.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $498.04 million and $441.55 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -24.40% while estimating it to be -21.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.25% during past 5 years.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.73% institutions for Angi Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. is the top institutional holder at ANGI for having 9.36 million shares of worth $30.9 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 11.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 6.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.82 million.

On the other hand, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.57 million shares of worth $5.08 million or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $7.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.