Analysts Predict Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) To Reach $40.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at -$0.07 or -3.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.45M. That closing price of TNYA’s stock is at a discount of -359.66% from its 52-week high price of $8.09 and is indicating a premium of 6.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 334.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.47 in the current quarter.