Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) Has Recovered -38.38% To Date, But An Additional -100.0% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or 2.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.20M. That closing price of AAU’s stock is at a discount of -100.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.28 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.