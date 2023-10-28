Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) Has Recovered -38.38% To Date, But An Additional -100.0% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or 2.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.20M. That closing price of AAU’s stock is at a discount of -100.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.28 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.99%, in the last five days AAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 6.67% to its value on the day. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -40.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.84% in past 5-day. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) showed a performance of 5.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81760.0 shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.60% during past 5 years.
AAU Dividends
Almaden Minerals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 3.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.08% institutions for Almaden Minerals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bank of America Corporation is the top institutional holder at AAU for having 0.7 million shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95335.0.