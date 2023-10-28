After A -84.95% Fall This Year Is Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or 0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.71M. That closing price of AMTI’s stock is at a discount of -842.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.32 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.5 in the current quarter.