After A -84.95% Fall This Year Is Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.0 or 0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.71M. That closing price of AMTI’s stock is at a discount of -842.86% from its 52-week high price of $1.32 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.5 in the current quarter.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days AMTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/25/23 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Applied Molecular Transport Inc’s shares saw a change of -65.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.70% in past 5-day. Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) showed a performance of -13.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -614.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -614.29% for stock’s current value.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Applied Molecular Transport Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.77% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.10% in the current quarter and calculating 12.10% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.77% during past 5 years.
AMTI Dividends
Applied Molecular Transport Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.