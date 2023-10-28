Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) Has Recovered 78.25% So Far, But Another -160.22% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.38 trading at $0.66 or 13.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.99M. That closing price of ACXP’s stock is at a discount of -63.94% from its 52-week high price of $8.82 and is indicating a premium of 78.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 640.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.98%, in the last five days ACXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $5.38 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 35.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.86% in past 5-day. Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) showed a performance of 263.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -160.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -85.87% for stock’s current value.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 79.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.57% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.60% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter.

ACXP Dividends

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.78% institutions for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACXP for having 1.18 million shares of worth $3.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 86767.0 shares of worth $0.23 million or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43108.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.