12-Month Price Target For Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Now Sits At $1680.00

In last trading session, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.08 or -14.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.11M. That closing price of PBTS’s stock is at a discount of -9751.11% from its 52-week high price of $44.33 and is indicating a discount of -15.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 416.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.