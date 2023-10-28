12-Month Price Target For Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Now Sits At $1680.00

In last trading session, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.08 or -14.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.11M. That closing price of PBTS’s stock is at a discount of -9751.11% from its 52-week high price of $44.33 and is indicating a discount of -15.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 416.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.
Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.39%, in the last five days PBTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 39.19% to its value on the day. Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd’s shares saw a change of -98.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -32.81% in past 5-day. Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) showed a performance of -65.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 73240.0 shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1680.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1680.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1680.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -373233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -373233.33% for stock’s current value.