YPF ADR (YPF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 11.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) reachead $11.27 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.27% change compared to its last close.

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for YPF is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YPF is $15.00, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for YPF is 393.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume for YPF on October 27, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

YPF stock saw a decrease of -9.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for YPF ADR (YPF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.86% for YPF’s stock, with a -11.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YPF Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, YPF ADR saw 20.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF ADR stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 17.25, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on YPF ADR (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YPF ADR (YPF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.