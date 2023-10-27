Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WOLF is $50.36, which is $19.72 above the current price. The public float for WOLF is 123.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOLF on October 27, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

The stock price of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) has jumped by 0.20 compared to previous close of 30.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that With so much hype baked into compelling innovations such as artificial intelligence, it’s only natural that certain tech stocks exploded higher in the market. However, some of the bravado has been fading for the once-screaming-hot enterprises.

WOLF’s Market Performance

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has seen a -9.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.40% decline in the past month and a -52.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for WOLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.45% for WOLF’s stock, with a -45.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WOLF Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -18.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF fell by -9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.48. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc saw -55.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $47.01 back on Aug 23. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc, valued at $235,068 using the latest closing price.

REPLOGLE JOHN B, the Director of Wolfspeed Inc, purchase 10,566 shares at $47.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that REPLOGLE JOHN B is holding 81,405 shares at $502,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc stands at -35.78. Equity return is now at value -16.25, with -6.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.