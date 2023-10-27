Whitestone REIT (WSR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) has increased by 7.44 when compared to last closing price of 9.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-22 that HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WSR is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WSR is $12.00, which is $2.04 above the current price. The public float for WSR is 46.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSR on October 27, 2023 was 290.25K shares.

WSR’s Market Performance

WSR stock saw an increase of 3.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.53% and a quarterly increase of -2.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Whitestone REIT (WSR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for WSR’s stock, with a 4.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WSR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WSR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on August 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WSR Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSR rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Whitestone REIT saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSR starting from Feng Amy Shih-Hua, who purchase 3,900 shares at the price of $8.47 back on May 05. After this action, Feng Amy Shih-Hua now owns 12,642 shares of Whitestone REIT, valued at $33,033 using the latest closing price.

Feng Amy Shih-Hua, the Director of Whitestone REIT, purchase 3,650 shares at $9.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Feng Amy Shih-Hua is holding 8,742 shares at $35,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.86 for the present operating margin

+46.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whitestone REIT stands at +25.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.62. Equity return is now at value 9.45, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Whitestone REIT (WSR), the company’s capital structure generated 149.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.95. Total debt to assets is 56.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Whitestone REIT (WSR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.