Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR)’s stock price has plunge by -15.83relation to previous closing price of 125.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Whirlpool easily beat expectations for third-quarter revenue and earnings. But the appliance maker also reduced its full-year earnings guidance amid weak demand across Europe and Asia.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) is $131.58, which is $25.85 above the current market price. The public float for WHR is 53.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WHR on October 27, 2023 was 622.15K shares.

WHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) has seen a -18.13% decrease in the past week, with a -19.06% drop in the past month, and a -25.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for WHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.42% for WHR stock, with a simple moving average of -23.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $160 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WHR Trading at -20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR fell by -18.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.66. In addition, Whirlpool Corp. saw -25.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Bitzer Marc R, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $143.18 back on Jul 28. After this action, Bitzer Marc R now owns 138,583 shares of Whirlpool Corp., valued at $2,863,600 using the latest closing price.

Peters James W, the EXEC VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO of Whirlpool Corp., sale 6,000 shares at $143.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Peters James W is holding 40,764 shares at $858,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.11 for the present operating margin

+15.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corp. stands at -7.70. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.57. Equity return is now at value -51.78, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 350.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.83. Total debt to assets is 47.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 340.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.