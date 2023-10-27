What Recent Market Trends Mean for Nerdwallet Inc’s (NRDS) Stock

In the past week, NRDS stock has gone up by 26.00%, with a monthly gain of 4.35% and a quarterly plunge of -18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Nerdwallet Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.15% for NRDS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.38% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) is 1283.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRDS is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) is $14.67, which is $5.56 above the current market price. The public float for NRDS is 36.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. On October 27, 2023, NRDS’s average trading volume was 393.83K shares.

NRDS) stock’s latest price update

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 37.20 in relation to its previous close of 6.64. However, the company has experienced a 26.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRDS Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDS rose by +20.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Nerdwallet Inc saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDS starting from Chen Tim Chao-Ming, who purchase 6,650 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Sep 12. After this action, Chen Tim Chao-Ming now owns 695,173 shares of Nerdwallet Inc, valued at $54,597 using the latest closing price.

Chen Tim Chao-Ming, the Chief Executive Officer of Nerdwallet Inc, purchase 23,938 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Chen Tim Chao-Ming is holding 688,523 shares at $201,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.11 for the present operating margin

+92.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdwallet Inc stands at -1.89. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value 0.19, with 0.16 for asset returns.

Based on Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.58. Total debt to assets is 2.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.