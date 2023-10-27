Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WY is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WY is $38.22, which is $9.21 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 728.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume for WY on October 27, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

WY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE: WY) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 28.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that The headline numbers for Weyerhaeuser (WY) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

WY’s Market Performance

WY’s stock has fallen by -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.51% and a quarterly drop of -13.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Weyerhaeuser Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for WY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WY Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.72. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Co. saw -3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Merle Denise M, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $32.29 back on Sep 13. After this action, Merle Denise M now owns 147,601 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co., valued at $242,152 using the latest closing price.

Merle Denise M, the Senior Vice President of Weyerhaeuser Co., sale 5,719 shares at $28.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Merle Denise M is holding 154,788 shares at $163,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Co. stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 4.01 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.