WEX Inc (WEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) has dropped by -7.96 compared to previous close of 180.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Wex (WEX) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

The price-to-earnings ratio for WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) is above average at 26.82x. The 36-month beta value for WEX is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WEX is $223.80, which is $57.71 above than the current price. The public float for WEX is 42.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume of WEX on October 27, 2023 was 259.34K shares.

WEX’s Market Performance

WEX stock saw a decrease of -12.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for WEX Inc (WEX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.51% for WEX’s stock, with a -10.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $210 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEX Trading at -13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEX fell by -12.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.39. In addition, WEX Inc saw 1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEX starting from Deshaies Robert Joseph, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $196.22 back on Aug 31. After this action, Deshaies Robert Joseph now owns 8,070 shares of WEX Inc, valued at $196,220 using the latest closing price.

Tinto Melanie J, the Chief Human Resources Officer of WEX Inc, sale 4,601 shares at $182.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Tinto Melanie J is holding 7,051 shares at $840,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.56 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEX Inc stands at +8.57. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 16.25, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on WEX Inc (WEX), the company’s capital structure generated 170.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.99. Total debt to assets is 24.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, WEX Inc (WEX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.