West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.57 in comparison to its previous close of 358.00, however, the company has experienced a -11.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Quintin Lai – Vice President of Investor Relations Eric Green – President & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Paul Knight – KeyBanc Capital Markets Larry Solow – CJS Securities Jacob Johnson – Stephens John Sourbeer – UBS Matt Larew – William Blair David Windley – Jefferies Justin Bowers – Deutsche Bank Derik De Bruin – Bank of America Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 West Pharmaceutical Services Earnings Conference Call.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WST is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WST is $399.88, which is $76.3 above the current market price. The public float for WST is 73.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume for WST on October 27, 2023 was 341.79K shares.

WST’s Market Performance

The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has seen a -11.37% decrease in the past week, with a -12.76% drop in the past month, and a -10.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for WST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.05% for WST’s stock, with a -6.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $405 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WST Trading at -15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WST fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $373.86. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. saw 39.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WST starting from Favorite Annette F, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $414.64 back on Aug 30. After this action, Favorite Annette F now owns 14,877 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., valued at $829,277 using the latest closing price.

Reiss-Clark Cindy, the Chief Commercial Officer of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., sale 3,477 shares at $393.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Reiss-Clark Cindy is holding 4,320 shares at $1,367,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.46 for the present operating margin

+39.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. stands at +20.30. The total capital return value is set at 26.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.96. Equity return is now at value 20.96, with 21.66 for asset returns.

Based on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), the company’s capital structure generated 11.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.59. Total debt to assets is 8.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.