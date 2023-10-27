Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VMC is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VMC is $249.44, which is $55.47 above the current price. The public float for VMC is 132.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMC on October 27, 2023 was 782.50K shares.

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 203.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Mark Warren – VP, IR Tom Hill – Chairman and CEO Mary Andrews Carlisle – SVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Trey Grooms – Stephens Tyler Brown – Raymond James Garik Shmois – Loop Capital Anthony Pettinari – Citigroup Stanley Elliott – Stifel Kathryn Thompson – Thompson Research Group Jerry Revich – Goldman Sachs Mike Dahl – RBC Capital Markets Timna Tanners – Wolfe Research Philip Ng – Jefferies Keith Hughes – Truist Michael Dudas – Vertical Research David MacGregor – Longbow Research Michael Feniger – Bank of America Rohit Seth – Seaport Research Partners Operator Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the Vulcan Materials Company Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

VMC’s Market Performance

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) has experienced a -4.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.73% drop in the past month, and a -11.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for VMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.18% for VMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $260 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VMC Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.20. In addition, Vulcan Materials Co saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Hill J Thomas, who sale 4,695 shares at the price of $201.79 back on Jun 07. After this action, Hill J Thomas now owns 80,039 shares of Vulcan Materials Co, valued at $947,381 using the latest closing price.

Pigg Randy L., the Vice President and Controller of Vulcan Materials Co, sale 560 shares at $202.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Pigg Randy L. is holding 1,707 shares at $113,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.25 for the present operating margin

+21.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Co stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 9.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 10.56, with 5.16 for asset returns.

Based on Vulcan Materials Co (VMC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.05. Total debt to assets is 31.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.