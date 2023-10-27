VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) is $3.42, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 57.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNRX on October 27, 2023 was 168.87K shares.

VNRX) stock’s latest price update

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.35 in relation to previous closing price of 0.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-19 that VolitionRx (NYSE-A:VNRX) has highlighted a recently published paper in Annals of Intensive Care which shows the company’s Nu.Q NETs test is a promising biomarker for the evaluation of disease severity in septic shock patients and it could play a vital role in sepsis prognosis. The paper is about a 150-patient study led by Professor Guillaume Monneret, Head of Clinical Immunology Laboratory at Hospices Civils de Lyon in France.

VNRX’s Market Performance

VNRX’s stock has risen by 9.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.32% and a quarterly drop of -42.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.22% for VolitionRX Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for VNRX’s stock, with a -52.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VNRX Trading at -25.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.47%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX rose by +9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7305. In addition, VolitionRX Ltd saw -69.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Barnes Phillip, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Sep 05. After this action, Barnes Phillip now owns 24,686 shares of VolitionRX Ltd, valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Faulkes Martin Charles, the Director of VolitionRX Ltd, purchase 9,716 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Faulkes Martin Charles is holding 1,673,532 shares at $12,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRX Ltd stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37. Equity return is now at value -644.63, with -128.06 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 110.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.