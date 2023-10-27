VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VICI is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VICI is $36.18, which is $8.63 above the current price. The public float for VICI is 1.01B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VICI on October 27, 2023 was 5.01M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has decreased by -0.04 when compared to last closing price of 27.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that REITs are down 33% in the 4th worst bear market in history. Outside of the GFC and Pandemic, REITs have never fallen more than 34%. There is a 97% statistical probability that REITs are within 5% of their final bottom. This is as close to “ringing a bell at the bottom” as you’ll ever find on Wall Street.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has experienced a -1.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month, and a -13.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for VICI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.64% for VICI’s stock, with a -13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $31 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.50. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw -14.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 5.91 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.