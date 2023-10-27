Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has seen a -1.95% decrease in the past week, with a -22.96% drop in the past month, and a -40.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for VRNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.09% for VRNA’s stock, with a -34.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for VRNA is at 0.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRNA is $33.14, which is $20.09 above the current market price. The public float for VRNA is 60.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.55% of that float. The average trading volume for VRNA on October 27, 2023 was 315.02K shares.

VRNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) has increased by 9.30 when compared to last closing price of 11.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-19 that LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Thursday, November 2, 2023 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. GMT to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRNA Trading at -21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.03. In addition, Verona Pharma Plc ADR saw -50.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from ZACCARDELLI DAVID, who sale 8,616 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Aug 07. After this action, ZACCARDELLI DAVID now owns 16,431,800 shares of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, valued at $21,263 using the latest closing price.

Hahn Mark W, the Chief Financial Officer of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, sale 8,616 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Hahn Mark W is holding 15,521,248 shares at $21,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16539.30 for the present operating margin

-114.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma Plc ADR stands at -15000.22. The total capital return value is set at -38.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.89. Equity return is now at value -26.97, with -22.57 for asset returns.

Based on Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.42. Total debt to assets is 4.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,585.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.