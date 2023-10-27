VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VBIV is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VBIV is $6.00, which is $5.4 above the current price. The public float for VBIV is 21.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VBIV on October 27, 2023 was 236.76K shares.

VBIV) stock’s latest price update

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV)’s stock price has soared by 21.77 in relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-27 that VBI Vaccines Inc. said Wednesday the first clinical data from a Phase I trial of a pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate produced broad and durable protection against variants of concern.

VBIV’s Market Performance

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has experienced a 15.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.66% drop in the past month, and a -54.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for VBIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.61% for VBIV’s stock, with a -88.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBIV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VBIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VBIV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2 based on the research report published on November 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VBIV Trading at -31.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBIV rose by +14.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5739. In addition, VBI Vaccines Inc. saw -94.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBIV starting from GILLIS STEVEN, who purchase 609,090 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jul 10. After this action, GILLIS STEVEN now owns 1,043,292 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc., valued at $1,004,998 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of VBI Vaccines Inc., sale 4,251,563 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 41,440,729 shares at $467,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7561.92 for the present operating margin

-1132.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. stands at -10471.63. The total capital return value is set at -56.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.07. Equity return is now at value -207.76, with -91.16 for asset returns.

Based on VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 33.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.