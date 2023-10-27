Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.95 compared to its previous closing price of 231.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Valmont (VMI) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VMI is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for VMI is $314.75, which is $115.7 above the current market price. The public float for VMI is 20.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for VMI on October 27, 2023 was 175.81K shares.

VMI’s Market Performance

VMI’s stock has seen a -16.26% decrease for the week, with a -17.85% drop in the past month and a -24.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for Valmont Industries, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.34% for VMI’s stock, with a -29.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VMI Trading at -17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMI fell by -16.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.93. In addition, Valmont Industries, Inc. saw -39.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMI starting from Freye Theodor Werner, who sale 549 shares at the price of $293.00 back on May 02. After this action, Freye Theodor Werner now owns 5,749 shares of Valmont Industries, Inc., valued at $160,857 using the latest closing price.

Schapper Aaron M, the Group President Infrastructure of Valmont Industries, Inc., sale 4,033 shares at $309.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Schapper Aaron M is holding 13,629 shares at $1,247,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valmont Industries, Inc. stands at +5.77. The total capital return value is set at 16.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.86. Equity return is now at value 10.11, with 4.37 for asset returns.

Based on Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.92. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.