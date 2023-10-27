Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.68relation to previous closing price of 7.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Travis Lan – Head, IR Ira Robbins – Chairman and CEO Thomas Iadanza – President and Chief Banking Officer Michael Hagedorn – Senior EVP and CFO Mark Saeger – EVP and Chief Credit Officer Conference Call Participants Frank Schiraldi – Piper Sandler Matthew Breese – Stephens Michael Perito – KBW Jon Arfstrom – RBC Capital Markets Manan Gosalia – Morgan Stanley Steve Moss – Raymond James Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Valley National Bancorp Earnings Conference Call.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is above average at 6.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is $10.40, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 427.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLY on October 27, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY’s stock has seen a -2.60% decrease for the week, with a -5.97% drop in the past month and a -22.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for Valley National Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.32% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of -14.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8.50 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLY Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -30.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from SANI SURESH L, who purchase 4,416 shares at the price of $15.70 back on May 22. After this action, SANI SURESH L now owns 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $69,331 using the latest closing price.

MENDELSON AVNER, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 2,611 shares at $15.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MENDELSON AVNER is holding 134,126 shares at $40,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 10.04, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.