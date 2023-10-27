Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock Sees a-2.50 Decrease

In the past week, URG stock has gone up by 4.00%, with a monthly decline of -1.27% and a quarterly surge of 54.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.55% for URG’s stock, with a 37.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is $2.59, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for URG is 251.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of URG on October 27, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

URG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has plunged by -2.50 when compared to previous closing price of 1.60, but the company has seen a 4.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-20 that Uranium prices have surged to levels not witnessed in over a decade, crossing the US$66 per pound mark recently, a milestone last achieved just before the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. The price resurgence has been driven primarily by the pressing need to secure fuel supplies, as uranium returns to the spotlight as an essential source of carbon-free, baseload power in the global battle against climate change.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at 8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5015. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from SMITH ROGER L., who sale 79,206 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Aug 18. After this action, SMITH ROGER L. now owns 594,619 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $88,338 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN JAMES M., the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 55,653 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that FRANKLIN JAMES M. is holding 605,927 shares at $61,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -22.88, with -13.93 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 63.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.