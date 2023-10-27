Unity Software Inc (U) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for U is 2.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Unity Software Inc (U) is $42.44, which is $16.54 above the current market price. The public float for U is 232.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.94% of that float. On October 27, 2023, U’s average trading volume was 9.97M shares.

U) stock's latest price update

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 25.69. However, the company has seen a -5.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that CrowdStrike has the potential to be a top growth stock for long-term holders.

U’s Market Performance

U’s stock has fallen by -5.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.25% and a quarterly drop of -42.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Unity Software Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.13% for U’s stock, with a -23.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of U

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for U stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for U by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for U in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

U Trading at -20.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought U to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, U fell by -5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.58. In addition, Unity Software Inc saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at U starting from Visoso Luis Felipe, who sale 3,186 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Oct 02. After this action, Visoso Luis Felipe now owns 710,075 shares of Unity Software Inc, valued at $100,359 using the latest closing price.

Carpenter Carol W., the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Unity Software Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Carpenter Carol W. is holding 372,833 shares at $63,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for U

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.01 for the present operating margin

+68.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Software Inc stands at -66.21. The total capital return value is set at -15.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.49. Equity return is now at value -34.38, with -15.72 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Software Inc (U), the company’s capital structure generated 80.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unity Software Inc (U) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.