United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, UAL stock has gone down by -3.08%, with a monthly decline of -16.92% and a quarterly plunge of -35.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for United Airlines Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.85% for UAL stock, with a simple moving average of -27.09% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is 4.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UAL is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is $59.47, which is $24.55 above the current market price. The public float for UAL is 326.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. On October 27, 2023, UAL’s average trading volume was 6.56M shares.

UAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) has surged by 0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 34.85, but the company has seen a -3.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Investors may want to start clearing out the junk as we head into New Year 2024. In fact, if the stocks listed below are held, consider selling them.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $80 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UAL Trading at -20.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -17.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.80. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc saw -7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from LADERMAN GERALD, who sale 4,491 shares at the price of $57.05 back on Jul 24. After this action, LADERMAN GERALD now owns 133,213 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc, valued at $256,212 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory L, the EVP & Chief Growth Officer of United Airlines Holdings Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $52.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Hart Gregory L is holding 26,434 shares at $627,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc stands at +1.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return is now at value 41.61, with 4.03 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 540.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.40. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 488.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.