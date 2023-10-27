The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) is 14.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UL is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Unilever plc ADR (UL) is $53.68, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for UL is 2.50B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On October 27, 2023, UL’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

UL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) has dropped by -2.62 compared to previous close of 48.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-10-26 that Whether generative or discriminative, AI tools are meaningless without a question to answer. We need people to lead the transition to digital supply chains.

UL’s Market Performance

Unilever plc ADR (UL) has seen a -2.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.16% decline in the past month and a -12.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for UL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for UL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $44 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UL Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.38. In addition, Unilever plc ADR saw -6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever plc ADR stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49. Equity return is now at value 41.05, with 9.91 for asset returns.

Based on Unilever plc ADR (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Unilever plc ADR (UL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.