Understanding the 2.81% Volatility Levels of CIENA Corp.’s (CIEN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has gone up by 0.32% for the week, with a -11.74% drop in the past month and a -1.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.17% for CIEN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.34% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) is above average at 28.25x. The 36-month beta value for CIEN is also noteworthy at 0.97.

The public float for CIEN is 145.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on October 27, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has increased by 2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 40.60. However, the company has seen a 0.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that Ciena Corporation is a global provider of networking solutions and services, specializing in high-capacity network equipment. The company’s diverse revenue streams and strong fundamentals make it undervalued compared to its peers. Ciena’s recent quarterly results show robust revenue growth, driven by the conversion of a substantial backlog and market share gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $62 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.31. In addition, CIENA Corp. saw -18.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $43.57 back on Oct 16. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 411,008 shares of CIENA Corp., valued at $181,498 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of CIENA Corp., sale 3,500 shares at $42.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 220,159 shares at $148,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CIENA Corp. stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 7.88, with 4.17 for asset returns.

Based on CIENA Corp. (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In summary, CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.