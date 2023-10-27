Trading Update: Pathward Financial Inc (CASH) Stock Endures 2.87% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Pathward Financial Inc (CASH) has seen a 2.84% increase in the past week, with a 1.46% gain in the past month, and a -13.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for CASH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.53% for CASH’s stock, with a -2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Pathward Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CASH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CASH is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for CASH is $62.00, which is $15.98 above the current market price. The public float for CASH is 25.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.72% of that float. The average trading volume for CASH on October 27, 2023 was 169.06K shares.

CASH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pathward Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CASH) has increased by 8.31 when compared to last closing price of 42.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Darby Schoenfeld – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Brett Pharr – Chief Executive Officer Glen Herrick – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Spector – Raymond James Frank Schiraldi – Piper Sandler Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pathward Financial Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

CASH Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASH rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.28. In addition, Pathward Financial Inc saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASH starting from Herrick Glen William, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $43.47 back on Mar 16. After this action, Herrick Glen William now owns 109,322 shares of Pathward Financial Inc, valued at $43,466 using the latest closing price.

Hoople Elizabeth G., the Director of Pathward Financial Inc, purchase 500 shares at $45.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Hoople Elizabeth G. is holding 26,000 shares at $22,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pathward Financial Inc stands at +27.67. The total capital return value is set at 16.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.06. Equity return is now at value 24.85, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Pathward Financial Inc (CASH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.55. Total debt to assets is 1.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pathward Financial Inc (CASH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.