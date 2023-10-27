Trading Update: Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) Stock Endures 19.56% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has gone down by -10.02% for the week, with a 68.75% rise in the past month and a -41.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.56% for BPTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.83% for BPTH stock, with a simple moving average of -50.68% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BPTH is 11.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BPTH was 2.88M shares.

BPTH) stock’s latest price update

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.46 in relation to its previous close of 0.63. However, the company has experienced a -10.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that Peter Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference made available on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPTH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BPTH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BPTH Trading at 42.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.29%, as shares surge +67.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPTH fell by -9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5163. In addition, Bio-Path Holdings Inc saw -59.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BPTH

Equity return is now at value -138.48, with -123.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.