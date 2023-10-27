TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen a 5.93% increase in the past week, with a 0.36% gain in the past month, and a -20.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for TKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for TKO’s stock, with a -13.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TKO is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TKO is $117.63, which is $36.51 above the current price. The public float for TKO is 53.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TKO on October 27, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

TKO) stock’s latest price update

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO)’s stock price has increased by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 78.64. However, the company has seen a 5.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-25 that Endeavor Group Holdings, the majority owner of both the WWE and UFC through TKO Holdings, saw its shares skyrocket nearly 25% after hours Wednesday after alluding to a potential future sale. “Given the continued dislocation between Endeavor’s public market value and the intrinsic value of Endeavor’s underlying assets, we believe an evaluation of strategic alternatives is a prudent approach to ensure we are maximizing value for our shareholders,” CEO Ari Emanuel said in a statement.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $100 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO rose by +5.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.73. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 22.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from KRAFT JONATHAN, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Sep 14. After this action, KRAFT JONATHAN now owns 5,000 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $507,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 25.05, with 12.14 for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.