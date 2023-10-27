Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS) is $5.50, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for TWKS is 91.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWKS on October 27, 2023 was 789.73K shares.

The stock price of Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ: TWKS) has dropped by -2.12 compared to previous close of 3.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides IT consulting services globally and focuses on enterprise modernization, customer experience, data and AI, and digital transformation. The market for digital transformation strategy consulting is expected to reach $143 billion by 2025, driving growth for companies like Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is being valued at a comparatively high multiple despite an expected decline in revenue.

TWKS’s Market Performance

Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS) has experienced a -2.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.96% drop in the past month, and a -47.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for TWKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.78% for TWKS’s stock, with a -47.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TWKS Trading at -15.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc saw -63.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWKS starting from Cummins Erin, who purchase 14,500 shares at the price of $7.63 back on Mar 07. After this action, Cummins Erin now owns 332,009 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc, valued at $110,635 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Guo, the Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks Holding Inc, purchase 35,000 shares at $7.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Xiao Guo is holding 1,389,647 shares at $267,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+25.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thoughtworks Holding Inc stands at -8.13. The total capital return value is set at -3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -4.67, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.40. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.