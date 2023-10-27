The Volatility of Devon Energy Corp.’s (DVN) Stock: A -4.22% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, DVN stock has gone down by -4.22%, with a monthly decline of -3.42% and a quarterly plunge of -10.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Devon Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.17% for DVN’s stock, with a -7.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DVN is 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DVN is $59.34, which is $12.17 above the current price. The public float for DVN is 636.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DVN on October 27, 2023 was 8.78M shares.

DVN stock's latest price update

The stock price of Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) has plunged by -1.42 when compared to previous closing price of 47.85, but the company has seen a -4.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $47.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $48 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DVN Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.01. In addition, Devon Energy Corp. saw -20.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from CAMERON DENNIS C, who sale 7,870 shares at the price of $51.13 back on Aug 04. After this action, CAMERON DENNIS C now owns 210,548 shares of Devon Energy Corp., valued at $402,393 using the latest closing price.

CAMERON DENNIS C, the EVP and General Counsel of Devon Energy Corp., sale 8,292 shares at $49.97 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMERON DENNIS C is holding 218,418 shares at $414,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.26 for the present operating margin

+45.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corp. stands at +30.05. The total capital return value is set at 50.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.45. Equity return is now at value 44.94, with 20.38 for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 28.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.