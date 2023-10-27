The Volatility of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Stock: A 5.87% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has gone up by 5.87% for the week, with a 5.44% rise in the past month and a -1.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.90% for CMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.87% for CMG’s stock, with a 5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is 45.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMG is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is $2157.81, which is $219.01 above the current market price. The public float for CMG is 27.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On October 27, 2023, CMG’s average trading volume was 257.80K shares.

CMG stock's latest price update

The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has increased by 7.33 when compared to last closing price of 1806.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-27 that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. kicked off restaurant earnings season after market close Thursday, reporting transaction growth through its third quarter, despite swirling concerns about consumer spending.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $2375 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMG Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMG rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,836.01. In addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill saw 39.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMG starting from Niccol Brian R, who sale 1,044 shares at the price of $1830.95 back on Oct 02. After this action, Niccol Brian R now owns 23,347 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, valued at $1,911,512 using the latest closing price.

Niccol Brian R, the Chairman, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, sale 1,058 shares at $1928.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Niccol Brian R is holding 23,347 shares at $2,039,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.16 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chipotle Mexican Grill stands at +10.41. The total capital return value is set at 20.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 15.89 for asset returns.

Based on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), the company’s capital structure generated 157.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.18. Total debt to assets is 46.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.