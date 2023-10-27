The Impact of Market Fluctuations on VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) Stock

The stock of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has gone down by -2.15% for the week, with a -51.92% drop in the past month and a -70.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.15% for VVPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.73% for VVPR’s stock, with a -63.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 4.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is $50.00, which is $48.22 above the current market price. The public float for VVPR is 1.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VVPR on October 27, 2023 was 20.74K shares.

VVPR) stock’s latest price update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.18 compared to its previous closing price of 1.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-17 that Use these tips to find undervalued penny stocks The post Finding Undervalued Penny Stocks: 3 Top Tips appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

VVPR Trading at -50.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -55.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1126. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw -27.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.12 for the present operating margin

-25.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -133.78. Equity return is now at value -156.72, with -30.74 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.