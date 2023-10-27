The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ultralife Corp’s (ULBI) Stock

In the past week, ULBI stock has gone down by -28.85%, with a monthly decline of -21.69% and a quarterly plunge of -4.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.72% for Ultralife Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.10% for ULBI’s stock, with a 24.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ: ULBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ULBI is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ULBI is $12.00, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for ULBI is 9.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume for ULBI on October 27, 2023 was 286.56K shares.

ULBI) stock’s latest price update

Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ: ULBI)’s stock price has dropped by -19.57 in relation to previous closing price of 9.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jody Burfening – Investor Relations Michael Manna – President & Chief Executive Officer Philip Fain – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Josh Sullivan – Benchmark Company Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ultralife Corporation Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULBI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ULBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULBI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $12 based on the research report published on March 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ULBI Trading at -24.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares sank -22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULBI fell by -28.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Ultralife Corp saw 91.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULBI starting from WHITMORE BRADFORD T, who purchase 3,741 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Sep 15. After this action, WHITMORE BRADFORD T now owns 1,171,994 shares of Ultralife Corp, valued at $38,349 using the latest closing price.

Robert W. Shaw, the Director of Ultralife Corp, purchase 2,000 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Robert W. Shaw is holding 62,750 shares at $20,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.10 for the present operating margin

+21.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultralife Corp stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.09. Equity return is now at value 2.14, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ultralife Corp (ULBI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.82. Total debt to assets is 13.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultralife Corp (ULBI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.