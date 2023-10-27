The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s (NNDM) Stock

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has gone down by -0.73% for the week, with a -0.37% drop in the past month and a -16.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.51% for NNDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.26% for NNDM stock, with a simple moving average of 0.45% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NNDM is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) is $10.00, which is $7.29 above the current market price. The public float for NNDM is 243.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. On October 27, 2023, NNDM’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) has plunged by -0.37 when compared to previous closing price of 2.72, but the company has seen a -0.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-19 that Nano Dimension is approved to repurchase a substantial percentage of its outstanding shares. The company is pursuing a growth-by-acquisition strategy that could be challenging.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR saw 17.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.24 for the present operating margin

+20.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR stands at -521.22. The total capital return value is set at -10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.06. Equity return is now at value -18.15, with -17.45 for asset returns.

Based on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.