The -19.40% Simple Moving Average of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s (ASPS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) has gone down by -8.49% for the week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month and a -19.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.90% for ASPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.29% for ASPS’s stock, with a -19.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for ASPS is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASPS is $18.00, which is $14.01 above the current market price. The public float for ASPS is 11.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.04% of that float. The average trading volume for ASPS on October 27, 2023 was 112.04K shares.

ASPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) has dropped by -9.32 compared to previous close of 4.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, October 26, 2023, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) will report earnings for the third quarter 2023. A press release and presentation will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ASPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $30 based on the research report published on January 31, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ASPS Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPS fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. saw -57.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPS starting from Shepro William B, who purchase 41,667 shares at the price of $3.60 back on Sep 08. After this action, Shepro William B now owns 686,800 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., valued at $150,001 using the latest closing price.

ALDRIDGE JOHN G JR, the Director of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., purchase 27,778 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that ALDRIDGE JOHN G JR is holding 60,605 shares at $100,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.44 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stands at -33.15. The total capital return value is set at -20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.