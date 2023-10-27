Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (TME) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has seen a 5.79% increase in the past week, with a 13.38% gain in the past month, and a -0.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for TME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.07% for TME’s stock, with a -3.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) is above average at 16.92x. The 36-month beta value for TME is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for TME is $61.60, which is $1.32 above than the current price. The public float for TME is 695.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume of TME on October 27, 2023 was 7.42M shares.

TME) stock’s latest price update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME)’s stock price has increased by 3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 6.89. However, the company has seen a 5.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Tencent Music’s live streaming business is under the regulatory spotlight this year. While online music subscriptions are outperforming, regulatory headwinds threaten to derail hopes of a turnaround. There’s still earnings growth potential here, but at current levels, the risk/reward isn’t great.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TME stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TME in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TME Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw -14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 9.27, with 6.73 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.