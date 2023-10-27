Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TMPO) has decreased by -19.69 when compared to last closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) is $5.00, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 12.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMPO on October 27, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

TMPO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) has seen a -24.55% decrease in the past week, with a -26.71% drop in the past month, and a -61.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.67% for TMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.48% for TMPO’s stock, with a -82.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -45.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.31%, as shares sank -29.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO fell by -26.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1465. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc saw -86.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc stands at -1202.18. The total capital return value is set at -46.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -163.35. Equity return is now at value -1344.30, with -311.28 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (TMPO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.