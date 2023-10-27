Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) has decreased by -6.59 when compared to last closing price of 4.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -29.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Remarkably, the stock did not have fundamentally changing news. It did not rocket higher on breaking news that would typically be associated with the whopping gains it experienced.

The 36-month beta value for TPST is also noteworthy at -1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TPST is $21.67, which is $17.42 above than the current price. The public float for TPST is 7.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.47% of that float. The average trading volume of TPST on October 27, 2023 was 8.79M shares.

TPST’s Market Performance

The stock of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen a -29.98% decrease in the past week, with a 1150.00% rise in the past month, and a 325.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 50.67% for TPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.69% for TPST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 159.09% for the last 200 days.

TPST Trading at 166.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 50.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.87%, as shares surge +1,168.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +559.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -29.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 269.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -166.57, with -65.17 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.