TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by analysts is $151.18, which is $33.63 above the current market price. The public float for TEL is 313.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of TEL was 1.52M shares.

TEL) stock’s latest price update

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.92relation to previous closing price of 116.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Terrence Curtin, chief executive officer of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present at Robert W.

TEL’s Market Performance

TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has experienced a -1.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.40% drop in the past month, and a -17.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for TEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.58% for TEL’s stock, with a -8.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $140 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEL Trading at -6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.60. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd saw 2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 70,721 shares at the price of $143.02 back on Jul 31. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd, valued at $10,114,433 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd, sale 25,025 shares at $122.32 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 22,486 shares at $3,061,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd stands at +14.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.76. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 9.57 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.