TD Synnex Corp (SNX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.26 in comparison to its previous close of 90.74, however, the company has experienced a -0.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Synnex (SNX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) is 13.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SNX is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TD Synnex Corp (SNX) is $113.50, which is $22.53 above the current market price. The public float for SNX is 53.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On October 27, 2023, SNX’s average trading volume was 497.86K shares.

SNX’s Market Performance

SNX stock saw a decrease of -0.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for TD Synnex Corp (SNX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.31% for SNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNX Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.62. In addition, TD Synnex Corp saw -3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from MIAU MATTHEW, who sale 119,478 shares at the price of $95.16 back on Oct 20. After this action, MIAU MATTHEW now owns 2,064,649 shares of TD Synnex Corp, valued at $11,369,945 using the latest closing price.

SILVER STAR DEVELOPMENTS LTD, the 10% Owner of TD Synnex Corp, sale 69,130 shares at $95.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that SILVER STAR DEVELOPMENTS LTD is holding 2,064,649 shares at $6,578,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.98 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Synnex Corp stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 8.12, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Based on TD Synnex Corp (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 15.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.