Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Stock Records -13.30% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has gone down by -5.88% for the week, with a 2.35% rise in the past month and a -13.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for TSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.59% for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) is $111.24, which is $23.79 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on October 27, 2023 was 8.51M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.22relation to previous closing price of 87.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-26 that The founder of the world’s biggest chipmaker, Morris Chang, said on Thursday that increasing tensions over technology between the United States and China will slow down the global chip industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $105 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.57. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw 17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 30.39, with 18.23 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.