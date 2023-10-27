T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.33 in relation to its previous close of 140.99. However, the company has experienced a 3.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-25 that T-Mobile US has scrapped a program that would have required certain customers to switch to more expensive wireless plans. The decision comes after the proposed changes faced backlash from customers, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 25).

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TMUS is $174.71, which is $31.85 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 474.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume for TMUS on October 27, 2023 was 4.63M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS’s stock has seen a 3.64% increase for the week, with a 2.26% rise in the past month and a 1.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for T-Mobile US Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.10. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Bazzano Dara, who sale 3,953 shares at the price of $141.36 back on Sep 13. After this action, Bazzano Dara now owns 10,877 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $558,796 using the latest closing price.

Freier Jon, the President, Consumer Group of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Freier Jon is holding 175,901 shares at $2,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 11.54, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.