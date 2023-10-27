Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for STC is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STC is $48.00, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for STC is 26.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume for STC on October 27, 2023 was 166.02K shares.

STC) stock’s latest price update

Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.10 compared to its previous closing price of 39.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Brian Glaze – Principal Accounting Officer, Senior VP and Controller Frederick Eppinger – CEO and Director David Hisey – CFO and Treasurer Conference Call Participants Bose George – KBW Soham Bhonsle – BTIG John Campbell – Stephens Inc Operator Hello, and thank you for joining the Stewart Information Services Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s call is being recorded.

STC’s Market Performance

Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) has experienced a 5.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.36% drop in the past month, and a -9.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for STC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for STC’s stock, with a -2.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STC Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STC rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.58. In addition, Stewart Information Services Corp. saw -0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STC starting from EPPINGER FREDERICK H, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, EPPINGER FREDERICK H now owns 117,416 shares of Stewart Information Services Corp., valued at $84,000 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY C ALLEN JR, the Director of Stewart Information Services Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $41.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that BRADLEY C ALLEN JR is holding 16,175 shares at $41,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Stewart Information Services Corp. stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.61. Equity return is now at value 2.59, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.40. Total debt to assets is 21.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.