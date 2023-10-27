Stellantis N.V (STLA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 18.89. However, the company has seen a -2.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-10-26 that Chrysler parent company Stellantis (STLA) said it plans to spend 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) to acquire a roughly 20% stake in Chinese electric vehicle startup Leapmotor, in a move that could help the Big Three automaker expand its presence in China.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) is above average at 2.81x. The 36-month beta value for STLA is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STLA is $24.94, which is $6.48 above than the current price. The public float for STLA is 2.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of STLA on October 27, 2023 was 6.98M shares.

STLA’s Market Performance

STLA’s stock has seen a -2.48% decrease for the week, with a -1.75% drop in the past month and a -10.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Stellantis N.V The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.13% for STLA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.83% for the last 200 days.

STLA Trading at -2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.24. In addition, Stellantis N.V saw 30.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLA starting from Stellantis N.V., who purchase 12,313,234 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Oct 16. After this action, Stellantis N.V. now owns 31,048,137 shares of Stellantis N.V, valued at $69,999,504 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value 27.34, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stellantis N.V (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Stellantis N.V (STLA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.